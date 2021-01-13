1,078 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.35.

Shares of MELI traded down $11.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,798.19. 504,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11,261.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,629.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,268.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,845.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

