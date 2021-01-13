10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Increased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 4.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $7.93 on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,392. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,117,571. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

