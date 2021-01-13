13,375 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.