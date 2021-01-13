136,267 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. 64,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,726. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99.

