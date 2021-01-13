141,900 Shares in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 1,212,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

