$145.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post sales of $145.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.41. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,635 shares of company stock worth $51,663,961. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

