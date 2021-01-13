$150.99 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $150.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.50 million and the highest is $152.11 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $149.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $597.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.70 million to $598.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $607.64 million, with estimates ranging from $605.16 million to $609.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $349,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,320.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

