150,755 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AI opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

