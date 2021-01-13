$167.13 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $167.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $173.70 million. Renasant posted sales of $146.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $665.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $678.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Renasant stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

