17,756 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 3,695,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

