19 (MBG.V) (CVE:MBG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

19 (MBG.V) (CVE:MBG) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About 19 (MBG.V) (CVE:MBG)

Malbex Resources Inc is a Canada-based company, which is focused on identifying a new project. The Company’s segment is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects. The Company has determined not to limit its search for a new project to the mining and resource sector and is broadening its search to other opportunities where it may be possible to create shareholder value.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 19 (MBG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 19 (MBG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.