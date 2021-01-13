$191.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce sales of $191.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.79 million and the lowest is $189.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.76 million to $816.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $772.27 million, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

