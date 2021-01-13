$191.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce sales of $191.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.79 million and the lowest is $189.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.76 million to $816.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $772.27 million, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CCRN opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
