1inch Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.77 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003461 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $93.27 million and $69.77 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

