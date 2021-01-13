1inch Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.29 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and $67.19 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

