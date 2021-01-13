$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE:BX opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $1,321,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.