$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CommScope by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 567.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 160,881 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

