$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $4.07. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $12.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

