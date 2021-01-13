240,138 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $8,355,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $350,561.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock worth $4,271,654 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

