$27.36 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $27.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBCP opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

