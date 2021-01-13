$29.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $29.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $33.40 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $41.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $105.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.54 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

