$291.17 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $291.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.40 million and the highest is $295.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $302.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.