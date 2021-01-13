$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.24 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. UBS Group AG increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

