$315.88 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $315.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.20 million to $321.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine
downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.
In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 151,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.
