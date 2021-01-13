$346.78 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $346.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.93 million and the lowest is $342.21 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $252.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,038 shares of company stock worth $4,703,592 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.