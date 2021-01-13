$346.78 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce $346.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.21 million to $349.93 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $252.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $508,552.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,038 shares of company stock worth $4,703,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 196.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NETGEAR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

