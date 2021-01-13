$365.40 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $365.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

