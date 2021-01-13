3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

3M stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,414. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.