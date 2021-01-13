3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. 1,935,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.