$4.46 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post sales of $4.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $5.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $13.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.49 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $27.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

