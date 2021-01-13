$420.17 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $420.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.93 million to $422.58 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $515.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

