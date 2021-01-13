44,416 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

