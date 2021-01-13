$485.02 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $485.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.50 million and the lowest is $482.26 million. iRobot posted sales of $426.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,636 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

