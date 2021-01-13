$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $7.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $20.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 618,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

