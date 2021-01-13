$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report sales of $5.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.15 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $22.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in US Foods by 100.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

