$52.12 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $52.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.98 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $234.66 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

SUMO stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.