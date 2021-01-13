57,300 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 2,140,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

