$585.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $585.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.70 million to $595.70 million. Bruker posted sales of $599.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bruker by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bruker by 36.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth about $245,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

