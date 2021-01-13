$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $600,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

HTBX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

