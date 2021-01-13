5,923 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after acquiring an additional 321,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

