5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.19. 45,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,063. The firm has a market cap of C$266.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

