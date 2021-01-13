$701.04 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $701.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.90 million to $720.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $711.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

ZION stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. FMR LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 805.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

