70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 24,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 48,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

About 70152 (MUM.V) (CVE:MUM)

Mustang Minerals Corp. explores and develops base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the development of the Mayville Makwa project located in southeastern Manitoba. It also has interests in the Tanco property located in southeast Manitoba; and the East Bull Lake, the River Valley, and the Bannockburn nickel projects located in Ontario.

