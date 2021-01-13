74,600 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

