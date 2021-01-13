82,315 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

