$84.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $84.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.30 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $319.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.18 million to $320.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $417.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $479.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,709 shares of company stock valued at $83,790 in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

