8,699 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $17,594,799. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,751. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.