8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $442,820.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

