$923.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $923.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $937.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $900.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Hub Group stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

