$93.89 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $93.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $93.10 million. Repligen reported sales of $69.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $351.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $460.81 million, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Repligen stock opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $212.55.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

