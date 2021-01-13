$93.89 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $93.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.10 million. Repligen posted sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $460.81 million, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $212.55.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

